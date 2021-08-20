New Delhi: More than 19,500 businesses, including limited liability partnerships (LLPs), were set up in July, an improvement of more than 17% from June, official data showed, suggesting that entrepreneurship has recovered after a slight dip seen earlier this fiscal.

Incorporation of new companies, which saw a moderate decline in April and May to 12,554 and 10,915, respectively, when mobility restrictions were higher due to covid 2.0, has since picked up, according to data released by the ministry of corporate affairs.

In July, 15,499 companies and 4,004 LLPs were set up.

Uttar Pradesh has overtaken Delhi in the number of new company registrations in a month, to be the second most entrepreneurial state after Maharashtra, the data showed.

Incorporation of a business indicates investment intent and a potential increase in economic activity, though a host of variables could influence actual investment into these business vehicles.

At the end of July, India had 1.39 million active companies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.