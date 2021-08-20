Incorporation of new companies, which saw a moderate decline in April and May to 12,554 and 10,915, respectively, when mobility restrictions were higher due to covid 2.0, has since picked up, according to data released by the ministry of corporate affairs
New Delhi: More than 19,500 businesses, including limited liability partnerships (LLPs), were set up in July, an improvement of more than 17% from June, official data showed, suggesting that entrepreneurship has recovered after a slight dip seen earlier this fiscal.
Incorporation of new companies, which saw a moderate decline in April and May to 12,554 and 10,915, respectively, when mobility restrictions were higher due to covid 2.0, has since picked up, according to data released by the ministry of corporate affairs.