New cell to track food prices soon
Summary
- The Centre is looking to strengthen price monitoring of essential commodities such as food grains, pulses, wheat, rice, maize and other food items through a thorough analysis
Worried about containing food inflation with the general elections on the horizon, the Centre is planning to create a special cell under the Department of Food and Public Distribution to strengthen price monitoring of essential commodities such as food grains, pulses, wheat, rice, maize and other food items through a thorough analysis.