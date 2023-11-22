New cell to track food prices soon

While the IMC already keeps an eye on food prices, a need is felt for a special cell that will alert it and various government agencies to large variations in domestic and international prices of key food items. Such a cell would augment the existing manpower of CoS for this work, the official informed. “Till now, the special cell has not been created, and the work envisaged by the CoS is being carried out by a division of the department in addition to its own work," the official said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}