New collectors drive Indian art market surge, says Christie’s4 min read 17 Jul 2023, 12:40 AM IST
The emergence of a new category of Indian buyers who collect luxury products through auction houses highlights the growing interest in art
NEW DELHI : The art market in India, riding on a decade-long upward trend, has seen a significant boost during the pandemic, led by a small group of dedicated Indian collectors. The emergence of a new category of Indian buyers who collect luxury products through auction houses highlights the growing interest in art.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×