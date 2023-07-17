New collectors drive Indian art market surge, says Christie’s

“We are trying to do more in India now and want to do an exhibition of some kind. I am very optimistic about the market. It has a huge potential for growth. The economics are clear to indicate that people are getting wealthier, and there is more to spend on art and luxury collectables, and we want to be a part of that. In five years, spending may even double. Numbers have changed drastically since the pandemic in the last three years, so I really don’t see why this trend would not continue," she said.