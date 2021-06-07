New company registrations see muted impact during second covid wave

NEW DELHI: Incorporation of new companies was tepid during January-April, unlike the trend witnessed in the first wave of the pandemic when the numbers had slumped, as per official data.

In April, 12,554 companies were set up in the country against 3,209 in the year-ago period amid a stringent nationwide lockdown. In March 2021, the total number of companies set up had risen to 17,324, the highest since January 2013 for which historical information is readily available. This is in spite of the mobility restrictions in various parts of the country meant to contain the spread of the pandemic. This is against the 5,788 companies set up in March last year.

In the first two months of calendar year 2021, the number of companies incorporated were in double digits—10,924 and 14,094, respectively, data from the corporate affairs ministry showed.

Incorporating companies, the most popular legal form for doing business, indicates the intent of making investments although the actual economic activities to be executed in due course may be influenced by a lot of factors. Services sector accounted for 63% of all the new companies set up in April. Large state economies account for the bulk of new companies registered every month. In spite of the covid threat, Maharashtra led the formation of new entities with close to 2,300 companies. Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana accounted for 60% of the companies formed in April.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week said that unlike in the first wave, when the economy came to an abrupt standstill because of the nationwide lockdown, the impact on economic activity is expected to be relatively contained in the second wave, with restrictions on mobility being regional and nuanced. Moreover, people and businesses are adapting to pandemic working conditions, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said.

However, the impact of the second wave was visible in the sequential moderation in GST collections in May, e-way bills generated in May which will get reflected in June GST receipts, drop in manufacturing activity to a ten month low in May and the first contraction in services activity in eight months in May indicated by the IHS Markit purchase managers’ indices.

Besides the number of companies set up, the aggregate authorised capital, too came off from the peak seen in March to Rs1,483 crore from Rs4,145 crore, the corporate affairs ministry data showed.

A normal monsoon remains a positive for the rural economy. Companies set up in agriculture and allied services in April accounted for 7% of all the new companies, a growing area of investor interest. This segment accounts for about 4% of the total 1.35 million active companies in the country.

Credit rating agency Crisil Ltd. on Monday lowered its base-case GDP forecast for FY22 to 9% from 11% earlier, due to the second wave’s impact on investment and private consumption. The agency also forecast a pessimistic scenario of 8% growth, citing downside risks from a third wave of the pandemic or less-than-anticipated vaccination pace.

