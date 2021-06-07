New company registrations see muted impact during second covid wave

Incorporating companies, the most popular legal form for doing business, indicates the intent of making investments although the actual economic activities to be executed in due course may be influenced by a lot of factors. Services sector accounted for 63% of all the new companies set up in April. Large state economies account for the bulk of new companies registered every month. In spite of the covid threat, Maharashtra led the formation of new entities with close to 2,300 companies. Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana accounted for 60% of the companies formed in April.

