New consumption survey reveals the cracks in the economy
SummaryIdeally, as an economy progresses, households’ share of expenditure on food goes down. But high food prices in 2023-24 led to a different trend across India, as the share of food in per capita spending increased.
The Indian economy has grown steadily, but the lack of momentum in consumption and the impact of high food inflation have not gone unnoticed. The fact sheet of the latest Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES), conducted between August 2023 and July 2024, confirms the lacklustre growth in consumption spending and a marginal shift from non-food items to food items due to high prices.