New consumption survey reveals the cracks in the economy

To find this out, the survey derives an additional figure for expenditure after ‘imputing’ the value of items received free of cost by households through social welfare schemes. This can be a rough indicator of the extra spending power that households get due to welfare goods. In urban areas, this additional impact was less than 2.2% in all but one state. The impact in rural areas was more visible. Some of the states with the highest impact were those with stronger presence of parties other than the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), signalling greater influence of what economists have often described as “competitive populism".