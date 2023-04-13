NEW DELHI : Coronavirus infections continue to rise across India, with 10,158 new cases detected in the preceding 24 hours, the highest since July 2022. The day also saw 19 deaths due to the viral disease, taking the pandemic’s overall toll to 5,31,035.

Three out of four infections in the latest surge are due to XBB.1.16, a sub-variant of Omicron. However, cases continue to be mild, requiring few hospitalizations.

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has noted an increase in infections, especially in western, southern and northern parts of India. Scientists said cases may keep rising for the next 10-12 days before they settle down.

“Covid is an endemic infection now, and it will continue to come and go," said Nivedita Gupta, senior scientist and head of the epidemiological department at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). “We must keep following covid-19 appropriate behaviour besides vaccination and isolation of the infected individual. Covid cases are increasing because of an increased pace of testing and the presence of cases in the community. The fact is that covid is more or less like influenza now -- the way influenza comes with peaks twice in a year, monsoon and winter. Similarly, there is another respiratory virus (covid) that will be there. Now, covid is like a normal cough and cold, and fortunately, it is not causing any severity and increased hospitalization," Gupta said.

ICMR is also conducting a study to determine the cause of heart attacks in some young people who have contracted covid. The report is expected in two to three months.

As cases rose, the government ordered nationwide mock drills at hospitals to review the state of health preparedness. The government has stocked over 8.6 million personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, 28 million N-95 masks, 668 million paracetamol doses, and nearly 10 million doses of azithromycin and other essential medicines. Also, 77,923 ventilators, 261,534 oxygen concentrators, and 685,567 oxygen cylinders are currently functional.

