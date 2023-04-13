New covid cases cross 10k; may keep rising for 12 days2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 11:39 PM IST
Three out of four infections in the latest surge are due to XBB.1.16, a sub-variant of Omicron. However, cases continue to be mild, requiring few hospitalizations.
NEW DELHI : Coronavirus infections continue to rise across India, with 10,158 new cases detected in the preceding 24 hours, the highest since July 2022. The day also saw 19 deaths due to the viral disease, taking the pandemic’s overall toll to 5,31,035.
