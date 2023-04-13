New covid cases cross 10k; may keep rising for 12 days

“Covid is an endemic infection now, and it will continue to come and go," said Nivedita Gupta, senior scientist and head of the epidemiological department at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). “We must keep following covid-19 appropriate behaviour besides vaccination and isolation of the infected individual. Covid cases are increasing because of an increased pace of testing and the presence of cases in the community. The fact is that covid is more or less like influenza now -- the way influenza comes with peaks twice in a year, monsoon and winter. Similarly, there is another respiratory virus (covid) that will be there. Now, covid is like a normal cough and cold, and fortunately, it is not causing any severity and increased hospitalization," Gupta said.