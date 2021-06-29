Under the credit guarantee schemes to further the flow of credit to the weaker sections of the society, guarantees will be provided to banks for loans to new or existing NBFC-MFIs or MFIs for lending up to ₹1.25 lakh to around 25 lakh small borrowers. Interest rate on such loans will be capped at MCLR plus 2 per cent.

