India’s manufacturing PMI hits 4-month high in April

India’s manufacturing PMI hits 4-month high in April2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 11:44 PM IST
The survey showed that although manufacturers signalled higher operating costs linked to fuel, metals, transportation and some other raw materials last month, the overall rate of inflation has remained below its long-run average despite quickening since March.
New Delhi: Manufacturing activity grew the fastest in four months in April, driven by healthy factory orders, milder price pressures, better global sales and improved supply chains, according to a survey report published on Monday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×