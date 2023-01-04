Makeover pangs grip Dharavi as it readies to redevelop9 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 10:48 AM IST
The world’s largest slum will go into redevelopment. What does it mean for its residents and businesses?
The world’s largest slum will go into redevelopment. What does it mean for its residents and businesses?
MUMBAI : In the last week of November, Adani Properties Pvt. Ltd, an Adani Group company, won the bid to carry out what could be the world’s largest urban renewal project: the redevelopment of Dharavi.