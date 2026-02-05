Recent reforms effectively a new direct tax code: CBDT chief
The new Income Tax Act, 2025 will retire the decades-old Income Tax Act, 1961, ushering in a simpler and more modern framework for India’s direct taxes from 1 April 2026.
New Delhi: India’s long-awaited overhaul of its direct tax regime has effectively arrived in stages, combining the simplified Income Tax Act enacted last year with a toned-down penalty and an enforcement framework under the Finance Bill 2026, and the revamped procedures and user-friendly ‘smart’ tax return forms to be rolled out later this month, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairperson Ravi Agrawal said in an interview.