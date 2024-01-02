New Disruptions, Geopolitics Hang Over 2024 Supply Chains

Companies that assembled new supply chain strategies in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic are having to put those plans into practice far faster than they may have thought possible.

Global supply chains are entering 2024 roiled by disruptions at two of the world’s crucial trade corridors—the Panama Canal and the Suez Canal—even as geopolitical tensions appear set to take a more prominent role in sourcing and distribution. That could potentially force countries and companies to redraw trade maps that have been built over decades.

At the same time, startups and longstanding businesses are establishing the new supply chains behind clean energy, including the operations backing an automotive sector that is a foundation of manufacturing logistics networks.

All of this is buffeting supply chains from semiconductors to consumer goods, pressing companies that sought to bring greater resilience and flexibility into their operations to act in a fast-changing manufacturing and shipping environment.

The sudden shocks and shifts will pose a challenge this year to ocean carriers, truckers and other freight and logistics companies that will have to divert resources according to diversions in cargo flows and swings in demand.

Wars in Ukraine and in the Middle East are threatening flows of grain, oil and consumer goods. Climate change and mass migration are disrupting trade lanes from the Panama Canal to the U.S.-Mexico border. Growing geopolitical tensions are making international supply chains ever more complex.

Still, many companies, including big retailers, can point to dramatic success over the past year in clearing out the big stockpiles of inventory that they built up during the pandemic to cope with shipping disruptions and rapidly changing consumer buying patterns.

The broad measure of inventories to sales ratio across U.S. retailers has stood at 1.30 from May 2023 through October, suggesting merchants have achieved some stability after the roller-coaster pandemic years.

With U.S. holiday sales up 3.1% this season from the previous year, many retailers reported leaner inventories that reflected restraint rather than a rush to restock.

“As we built our plans for this holiday season, we maintained our cautious inventory positioning and markdown sense of categories," Target Chief Executive Brian Cornell said on an earnings call Nov. 15. “This provides our team the necessary flexibility to quickly adjust to volatile trends, something that has served us well all year.

“What is driving our top line sales is our ability to keep our inventory fresh and clean," Lauren Hobart, CEO of Dick’s Sporting Good, said on a call with investors Nov. 21. “It’s important to bring it in when it’s hot."

The company’s comparable-store sales in its last quarter rose 1.7% while inventory was down 2%.

Many retailers and manufacturers during the pandemic flipped from a just-in-time strategy of receiving clothes, electronics and furniture as it is needed to a “just-in-case" strategy of hoarding inventory to avoid losing sales.

Now that most inventories are back to prepandemic levels, importers are pulling in fresh orders. But analysts at S&P Market Intelligence note high interest rates make it more expensive to carry large inventories and could push some companies back toward a "just in time" strategy, even as supply risks grow.

For logistics providers, the flexibility of their shipping customers means they have to respond with similarly nimble operations. “I don’t think we’re back to ‘just in time,’ but I think ‘just in case’ has been redefined at a lower level," said Sidney Brown, co-owner and chief executive of NFI Industries, a trucking and warehouse provider for some of the country’s biggest retailers.

The trucking industry, which saw many layoffs and several big bankruptcies in 2023 after a pandemic period when the market ballooned, is banking on order volumes rebounding this year.

Many companies also expect more truckers to leave the road, which would help drive up freight rates.

“We still have too much carrier capacity," said Dave Bozeman, CEO of freight broker C.H. Robinson Worldwide, which matches available loads with truckers.

Bozeman and analysts at TD Cowen forecast that trucking capacity would tighten enough around the middle of this year to fuel a recovery in freight rates, as long as demand picks up.

Domestic freight flows will remain highly dependent on a fragile international arena.

Retailers are also placing overseas orders as ocean carriers take delivery of a record number of new containerships. Abundant availability on vessels means importers are pulling back on the new partnerships they forged with carriers and freight forwarders during the pandemic-fueled scramble to secure space on ships.

"We just don’t need them now," said Jon Cargill, chief financial officer of arts and crafts retailer Hobby Lobby Stores. “We’re back to where our main carriers, our main relationships we had prepandemic, can handle our capacity and what we need service-wise."

Global trade flows are shifting as importers increasingly look away from China, the world’s chief supplier of goods, to alternative suppliers in countries such as Vietnam, India and Mexico. Here too they are running into supply chain bottlenecks, highlighting how strategies meant to reduce supply risks can create new challenges.

Mexico in 2023 surpassed China as the U.S.’s largest trading partner.

Freight and logistics companies see that demand continuing in 2024 as trade ties grow further. Heavy-duty tractor orders coming out of Mexico in November were up more than 150% compared with a year ago, according to truck-market forecaster ACT Research.

But disruptions at the U.S.-Mexico border keep flaring. U.S. Customs and Border Protection spent recent months sporadically closing rail and truck crossings so they could divert staff to assist border patrol officers to process waves of migrants.

Ocean carriers are also having to pivot. A lack of rainfall in Panama is forcing authorities there to reduce the number of vessel transits on the Panama Canal, a key corridor for trade between Asia and the U.S. East Coast. Doubts are rising over the Suez Canal, which also feeds routes to the U.S. East Coast, because of attacks on ships by Houthi rebels, based in Yemen, responding to Israel’s war in Gaza.

The disruptions mean carriers are sending ships on alternate routes that add a week or longer to transit times. Nathan Strang, director of ocean freight at forwarder Flexport, said the diversions mean the plan carriers made for ocean schedules, as well as any expectation shippers had for shipping rates, “means nothing now."

The shifting geopolitical forces and disruptions are already reshaping inbound freight flows, and the domestic supply chains that move goods from ports to factories and retail markets.

Cargo volumes surged into West Coast ports during the final months of 2023, posting double-digit gains over year-ago periods as shipments into the East Coast and Gulf Coast gateways sagged. West Coast ports in October handled almost 34% of worldwide container trade into the U.S., measured in tonnage, up from just over 31% during October, 2022, according to the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association.

That share could accelerate in 2024. The head of the union representing dockworkers at East Coast and Gulf Coast ports has warned members to prepare for a possible strike unless a new labor agreement can be reached to replace the current contract which expires in September.

That also puts flexibility at the top of logistics providers’ strategic plans for 2024.

NFI Industries recently poured significant investment into freight-handling sites near the ports at Norfolk, Va., Savannah, Ga. and Houston. But now, “We’re hitting pause on anything further," said NFI’s Brown. “We are just going to try to figure out with all these uncertainties out there what the long-term implications are going to be."

