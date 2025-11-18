Mint Explainer | How the new Exclusive Economic Zone rules will empower Indian fishers and cooperatives
Summary
The Centre's new rules for deep-sea fishing in India's Exclusive Economic Zone prioritizes fisher cooperatives and FFPOs. This aims to boost the fishing sector, enhance export earnings and ensure sustainable practices while safeguarding small-scale fishers against illegal fishing.
The Centre notified the Sustainable Harnessing of Fisheries in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) rules to help fully tap the potential of its deep-sea resources, especially high-value fish species such as tuna,
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story