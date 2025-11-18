Are foreign fishing vessels allowed access to EEZs under the new rules?

Foreign fishing vessels are not allowed to operate in India’s EEZ under any arrangement in order to safeguard the interests of small-scale fishers. Under the EEZ rules, an access pass is required for mechanized and large-sized Indian motorized vessels, which can be obtained free of cost through the ReALCRaft (Registration And Licensing of Fishing Craft) portal of the Department of Fisheries. Traditional and small-scale fishers operating motorized or non-motorized fishing craft are exempted from obtaining an access pass.