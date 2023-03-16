New Foreign Trade Policy by March end, says commerce secretary

New Foreign Trade Policy by March end, says commerce secretary2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 07:53 AM IST
- The new foreign trade policy is expected to have new chapters on e-commerce, districts as export hubs, and SCOMET--dual-use items straddling civilian, industrial and military use--thereby placing a special emphasis on them.
New Delhi: The Union government will launch the new foreign trade policy by the end of this month, commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal told reporters at a press briefing on Wednesday. The policy for 2022-27, slated to be announced on 30 September lasts year, was deferred in a last-minute change of plans.
