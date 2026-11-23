MUMBAI: Revised measures of India’s economic growth, inflation and industrial output will give the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) a clearer picture of the economy, helping it make better-calibrated monetary policy decisions, RBI deputy governor Poonam Gupta said on Monday.

The methodological improvements in the new GDP, Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Index of Industrial Production (IIP) series are expected to make early estimates more stable and reduce subsequent revisions, allowing for more predictable policy decisions, Gupta said at a Data Users Conference on the revised series organized by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) in Mumbai.

“Monetary policy decisions are based on an assessment of current conditions as well as on projections. Early estimates, which draw on proxy indicators and provisional information, are therefore an important input into monetary policy,” she said.

“The methodological improvements in the new series are expected to yield estimates that are more stable across successive vintages, with smaller revisions, which in turn supports better-calibrated and more stable policy.”

The revised CPI series, with a base year of 2024-25, was introduced on 12 February 2026, followed by the new GDP series, with a base year of 2022-23, on 27 February. The new IIP series, also with a base year of 2022-23, was released on 1 June. It was subsequently updated to incorporate the Output Producer Price Index (PPI) as a deflator, replacing the Wholesale Price Index (WPI).

According to the latest data under the revised series, India’s real GDP grew 7.8% in the April-June quarter of fiscal year 2027 (FY27), while retail inflation stood at 6.09% in October, and industrial production expanded 6.7% in September.

The next set of quarterly GDP estimates, for Q2FY27, is scheduled for release on 30 November.

A new measure On the changes to GDP measurement, Gupta said the new national accounts series adopts a more recent base year of 2022-23, replacing 2011-12. It introduces double deflation for manufacturing and agriculture and draws on a wider range of surveys and administrative data to improve the measurement of the informal economy.

The revised estimates also use more recent Household Consumption Expenditure Survey data to determine private consumption shares. Measurement of gross fixed capital formation has been improved to identify the sector undertaking investments, allowing policymakers to assess not just the quantum of investment but also who is investing and in what.

The new series also adopts the supply and use table framework to bring estimates from the production and expenditure sides closer together, addressing discrepancies that were large and volatile in the earlier series.

On inflation measurement, Gupta highlighted the shift to the revised CPI series, which uses consumption expenditure data from the 2023-24 Household Consumption Expenditure Survey, replacing the 2011-12 survey. As a result, the weight of food and beverages has declined to 36.8% from 45.9%, while the share of non-food items has increased.

“This should make headline inflation less volatile, and the monetary policy process less uncertain and easier to explain,” she said.

Other changes to the CPI include the adoption of the UN's COICOP 2018 classification, exclusion of social transfers such as free public distribution system (PDS) items, inclusion of rural house rents and collection of prices from 12 online markets. Employer-provided and government accommodation have also been excluded from the housing index.

The revised IIP, meanwhile, assigns higher weights to technology- and consumption-oriented sectors such as motor vehicles, pharmaceuticals and electronics, while lowering the weights of refined petroleum products, basic metals and mining.