New GST Rates: Key changes announced; 0% GST on Individual life insurance, health policies – What FM Sitharaman said

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced that individual life and health insurance policies will be fully exempt from GST, in one of the most significant decisions taken at the latest GST Council meeting. She also confirmed that a new GST rate structure will come into effect from September 22, 2025, coinciding with the start of Navaratri.

Describing the move as a structural reform rather than a mere rationalisation of rates, Sitharaman said the changes were aimed at easing compliance and benefiting consumers and businesses alike.

“Not just GST rate rationalisation, this is structural reform, easing compliance,” FM Sitharaman said.

Hailing the decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated, “Wide-ranging GST reforms will improve lives, ensure ease of doing business, especially small businesses.”

Here are the key announcements made by FM Nirmala Sitharaman after the GST Council meeting:

1. 0% GST on Individual Life and Health Insurance “Exemption of GST on all individual life insurance policies whether term life, ULIP or endowment policies and reinsurance thereof to make insurance affordable for the common man and increase the insurance coverage in the country.” FM Sitharaman announced.

“Exemption of GST on all individual health insurance policies (including family floater policies and policies for senior citizens) and reinsurance thereof to make insurance affordable for the common man and increase the insurance coverage in the country”, the FM added.

2. GST Structure Simplified to Two Main Slabs The GST Council has rationalised the current 4-tier tax system into a simpler two-rate structure:

Standard Rate: 18%

Merit Rate: 5%

A special de-merit rate of 40% will apply to luxury and harmful goods such as pan masala, tobacco, and aerated drinks.

3. Lower GST for Daily Household Essentials GST on common household products like hair oil, soaps, shampoos, toothbrushes, toothpaste, bicycles, tableware, and kitchenware reduced to 5% (from 12% or 18%).

UHT milk, packaged paneer, and Indian breads such as chapati, paratha, and parotta moved to 0% GST.

4. Affordable Packaged Foods and Beverages GST on packaged foods like namkeens, sauces, pasta, noodles, chocolates, coffee, butter, ghee, cornflakes, and preserved meats cut to 5% (from 12% or 18%).

5. Medicines and Healthcare Now Cheaper 33 lifesaving drugs and medicines moved to 0% GST (from 12%).

Three specific lifesaving medicines for cancer, rare, and chronic diseases now 0% GST (from 5%).

All other medicines reduced from 12% to 5%.

Medical equipment such as diagnostic kits, blood glucose monitors, surgical devices, and bandages now taxed at 5%.

6. Relief for Agriculture and Rural Economy GST on agricultural equipment like tractors, harvesting machines, and composting machines reduced to 5% (from 12%).

Fertiliser sector reforms: GST on sulphuric acid, nitric acid, and ammonia cut from 18% to 5%.

7. GST Uniformity and Changes for Automobiles Uniform 18% GST across all auto parts, simplifying taxation.

Three-wheelers moved from 28% to 18%.

Small cars and motorcycles (≤350cc) now taxed at 18% GST (from 28%).

Luxury cars: Above 1,200cc petrol or 1,500cc diesel will face 40% GST.

Buses, trucks, and ambulances reduced from 28% to 18%.

8. Special GST Rate on Tobacco and Aerated Drinks 40% GST to be levied on pan masala, tobacco products, cigarettes, and sugary aerated drinks.

GST will be levied on Retail Sale Price (RSP) rather than transaction value.

“Tobacco products and cigarettes will continue to attract 28% GST plus compensation cess till loans are repaid,” FM Sitharaman stated.

9. Cheaper Construction and Cement GST on cement reduced from 28% to 18%, benefiting the real estate and construction sectors.

10. Support for Labour-Intensive Sectors GST reduced to 5% for handicrafts, marble and granite blocks, and intermediate leather goods (from 12%).

11. Renewable Energy and Hospitality Sector Benefits GST on renewable energy devices and parts cut from 12% to 5%.

Hotels priced ₹7,500 or below per unit per day will now have 5% GST (down from 12%).

12. Affordable Beauty and Wellness Services GST on services like gyms, salons, barbers, and yoga centres reduced from 18% to 5%, making wellness services more affordable.

13. Fixing Inverted Duty Structures Textile sector correction: GST on manmade fibre cut from 18% to 5%, and manmade yarn from 12% to 5%.

Fertiliser duty correction through similar reductions to streamline costs.

14. GST Appellate Tribunal to Start Functioning by December GST Council to operationalise the GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) by end of September 2025.

Tribunal hearings are expected to commence by December 2025, improving tax dispute resolution.