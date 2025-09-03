GST Reform brings festive cheer for Middle Class: TVs over 32 inches, AC, shampoo, toothpaste, hair oil to get cheaper

GST Council Meet: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a slew of GST reforms on 396 items in a cheer for middle class ahead of Navratri and Diwali.

Announcing the measures, Nirmala Sitharaman said that it was the Navratri gift for common people, adding that the reforms have been carried out with a focus on them.

“These reforms have been carried out with a focus on the common man. Every tax on the common man's daily use items has gone through a rigorous review and in most cases the rates have come down drastically,” Sitharaman said at a late evening press conference after the 56th GST Council meet.

“Labour intensive industries have been given a good support. Farmers and the agriculture sector, as well as the health sector, will benefit. Key drivers of the economy will be given prominence,” she added.

Here are the new GST slabs that will affect the common man, reducing their indirect taxes.

GST on everyday use items The GST slab of everyday use items have been reduced from 18 per cent to 5 per cent, making the items cheaper and more affordable for the common man. Hair oil, shampoo, toothpaste, toilet soap bar, tooth brushes, shaving cream are among the everyday use items whose GST has been reduced to 5 per cent.

GST on TV, AC and more Sitharaman said that aspirational items such as air conditioners, television above 32 inches (including LED and LCD TVs), monitors and projectors and dish washing machines will also attract a lower GST rate from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.

GST on cars and bikes Petrol and petrol hybrid cars not exceeding 1200 cc and 4000 mm, diesel and diesel hybrid cars not exceeding 1500 cc and 4000 mm, 3-wheeled vehicles, motor cycles of engines with 350 cc and below and motor vehicles for transport of goods will now attract 18 per cent GST instead of 28 per cent GST, Sitharaman announced.

Electric vehicles will continue to attract 5 per cent GST, she said.

Also Read | GST Reform: Nirmala Sitharaman announces reduced GST rates for THESE items

When will the new GST rates come into effect? The GST Council approved rate overhaul by limiting slabs to 5 per cent and 18 per cent effective from September 22, the first day of Navaratri, Sitharaman said.