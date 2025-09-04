New GST Rates: When will changes in GST rates take effect? What's the GST on medicines? | Top FAQs answered

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a major policy shift: individual life and health insurance policies will now be fully exempt from Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Termed as the “Next-Gen GST Reform”, the decision comes as a historic Diwali gift to the nation and is expected to ease the cost of living while boosting economic activity. The 56th GST council meeting decided to rationalise GST rates to two slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent by merging the 12 per cent and 28 per cent rates.

Here are the top Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) answered: When will the changes in GST rates come into force? As per recommendations of the GST Council in its 56th meeting, the changes in GST rates on services and goods other than cigarettes, chewing tobacco products like zarda, unmanufactured tobacco and beedi will be effective from 22nd September, 2025.

For specific goods such as cigarettes, chewing tobacco products like zarda, unmanufactured tobacco, and beedis, the current GST rates and compensation cess will remain unchanged for now. The revised rates will be implemented at a later date, which will be announced once all loan and interest obligations related to the compensation cess have been fully cleared.

What is the GST rate on medicines? All drugs/ medicines have been prescribed a concessional rate of GST of 5%, except those specified at a nil rate.

Does the 5% GST rate apply to all medical devices? The rate of 5% applies to all medical devices, instruments, and apparatus used in medical, surgical, dental and veterinary uses; other than that are specifically exempted.

What is the revised GST rate on small petrol, LPG, CNG, or diesel cars? What is covered under small cars? The GST rate on all small cars has been reduced from 28% to 18%. For the purposes of GST, small cars mean Petrol, LPG, or CNG cars with engine capacity up to 1200 cc and length up to 4000 mm and Diesel cars with engine capacity up to 1500 cc and length up to 4000 mm.

Will the e-way bills have to be cancelled and generated afresh on goods in transit when the new rates come into effect? As per rule 138 of the CGST Rules, 2017, the e-way bill is to be generated before the start of supply/transport of goods. There is no mandatory requirement for cancellation and fresh generation of e-way bills for goods in transit when the new rates come into effect. E-way bills currently in transit will continue to remain valid as per their original validity period.

What is the reason for 40% rate on ‘other non-alcoholic beverages’? The principle behind the recent rate rationalisation exercise is to keep similar goods at the same rate to avoid issues of misclassification and disputes. This has also been applied to ‘other non-alcoholic beverages’.

What is the reason for revising GST rate only on specified varieties of Indian bread? Bread was already exempt from GST, while items like pizza bread, roti, porotta, and paratha were subject to varying tax rates. Now, all Indian breads, regardless of their name have been granted exemption. The list of examples provided is illustrative, not exhaustive, ensuring broad coverage under the exemption.

Why has the rate of carbonated beverages of fruit drinks or carbonated beverages with fruit juice been increased? These goods attracted compensation cess in addition to GST. Since it has been decided to end the compensation cess levy, the tax has been increased to maintain the pre-rate rationalisation level of tax.

Why is there a different tax treatment between paneer and other cheeses? Before rate rationalisation, paneer sold in other than pre-packaged and labelled form already attracted a nil rate. Therefore, the changes have been made only in respect of paneer supplied in pre-packaged and labelled form. Paneer is an Indian cottage cheese. This is mostly produced in the small-scale sector. The measure is intended to promote Indian cottage cheese.

What is the new GST rate on vehicles exceeding 1500 cc or a length exceeding 4000mm? The GST rate on all mid-size and large cars, i.e vehicles exceeding 1500 cc or length exceeding 4000mm, is 40%. Further, motor vehicles in the category of Utility Vehicles, by whatever name called including Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV), Multi Utility Vehicles (MUV), Multi-purpose Vehicles (MPV) or Cross-Over Utility Vehicles (XUV), with an engine capacity exceeding 1500 cc, length exceeding 4000 mm, and ground clearance of 170 mm and above, will also attract a GST rate of 40% without any cess.

What is the GST rate on motorcycles? Motorcycles of engine capacity up to 350 cc attract a GST rate of 18% while Motorcycles of engine capacity exceeding 350 cc attract a GST rate of 40%.

What is the GST rate on Air Conditioners, TVs, monitors and dishwashers? GST on air conditioners and dishwashers has been reduced from 28% to 18%. Earlier TVs and monitors up to 32 inches attracted 18% GST, while larger TVs and monitors attracted 28% GST. Now all TVs and monitors will be uniformly taxed at 18%.

What is the GST rate on batteries (heading 8507)? Earlier, lithium-ion batteries attracted 18% GST, and other batteries attracted 28% GST. Now, all batteries under heading 8507 will be uniformly taxed at 18% GST.

Whether the same option of two rates is available to transport of passenger transport by air? No such option is available for the transport of passengers by air, i.e. if travel is by economy class, then rate of GST rate is 5% otherwise, the GST rate will be 18%.

What is the recommended GST rate on beauty and physical well-being services? Beauty and physical well-being services, including services of health clubs, salons, barbers, fitness centres, yoga, etc., will attract a GST rate of 5% without ITC. These services attracted 18% GST earlier.