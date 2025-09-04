New GST Rates: When will changes in GST rates take effect? What's the GST on medicines? | Top FAQs answered

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a major policy shift: individual life and health insurance policies will now be fully exempt from Goods and Services Tax (GST).
Termed as the “Next-Gen GST Reform”, the decision comes as a historic Diwali gift to the nation and is expected to ease the cost of living while boosting economic activity. The 56th GST council meeting decided to rationalise GST rates to two slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent by merging the 12 per cent and 28 per cent rates.
Also Read: GST Meeting LIVE Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman says new tax structure for common man; check what's cheaper
As per recommendations of the GST Council in its 56th meeting, the changes in GST rates on services and goods other than cigarettes, chewing tobacco products like zarda, unmanufactured tobacco and beedi will be effective from 22nd September, 2025.
Also Read: P Chidambaram questions timings of GST reforms by Modi Govt: ‘Welcome but 8 years too late’
For specific goods such as cigarettes, chewing tobacco products like zarda, unmanufactured tobacco, and beedis, the current GST rates and compensation cess will remain unchanged for now. The revised rates will be implemented at a later date, which will be announced once all loan and interest obligations related to the compensation cess have been fully cleared.
All drugs/ medicines have been prescribed a concessional rate of GST of 5%, except those specified at a nil rate.
The rate of 5% applies to all medical devices, instruments, and apparatus used in medical, surgical, dental and veterinary uses; other than that are specifically exempted.
The GST rate on all small cars has been reduced from 28% to 18%. For the purposes of GST, small cars mean Petrol, LPG, or CNG cars with engine capacity up to 1200 cc and length up to 4000 mm and Diesel cars with engine capacity up to 1500 cc and length up to 4000 mm.
As per rule 138 of the CGST Rules, 2017, the e-way bill is to be generated before the start of supply/transport of goods. There is no mandatory requirement for cancellation and fresh generation of e-way bills for goods in transit when the new rates come into effect. E-way bills currently in transit will continue to remain valid as per their original validity period.
The principle behind the recent rate rationalisation exercise is to keep similar goods at the same rate to avoid issues of misclassification and disputes. This has also been applied to ‘other non-alcoholic beverages’.
Also Read: GST Reforms: From slabs, new rate implementation date to what will get cheaper — All you need to know in 10 points
Bread was already exempt from GST, while items like pizza bread, roti, porotta, and paratha were subject to varying tax rates. Now, all Indian breads, regardless of their name have been granted exemption. The list of examples provided is illustrative, not exhaustive, ensuring broad coverage under the exemption.
These goods attracted compensation cess in addition to GST. Since it has been decided to end the compensation cess levy, the tax has been increased to maintain the pre-rate rationalisation level of tax.
Also Read: GST Reform: Nirmala Sitharaman announces reduced GST rates for THESE items - Check full list here
Before rate rationalisation, paneer sold in other than pre-packaged and labelled form already attracted a nil rate. Therefore, the changes have been made only in respect of paneer supplied in pre-packaged and labelled form. Paneer is an Indian cottage cheese. This is mostly produced in the small-scale sector. The measure is intended to promote Indian cottage cheese.
The GST rate on all mid-size and large cars, i.e vehicles exceeding 1500 cc or length exceeding 4000mm, is 40%. Further, motor vehicles in the category of Utility Vehicles, by whatever name called including Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV), Multi Utility Vehicles (MUV), Multi-purpose Vehicles (MPV) or Cross-Over Utility Vehicles (XUV), with an engine capacity exceeding 1500 cc, length exceeding 4000 mm, and ground clearance of 170 mm and above, will also attract a GST rate of 40% without any cess.
Motorcycles of engine capacity up to 350 cc attract a GST rate of 18% while Motorcycles of engine capacity exceeding 350 cc attract a GST rate of 40%.
GST on air conditioners and dishwashers has been reduced from 28% to 18%. Earlier TVs and monitors up to 32 inches attracted 18% GST, while larger TVs and monitors attracted 28% GST. Now all TVs and monitors will be uniformly taxed at 18%.
Earlier, lithium-ion batteries attracted 18% GST, and other batteries attracted 28% GST. Now, all batteries under heading 8507 will be uniformly taxed at 18% GST.
No such option is available for the transport of passengers by air, i.e. if travel is by economy class, then rate of GST rate is 5% otherwise, the GST rate will be 18%.
Beauty and physical well-being services, including services of health clubs, salons, barbers, fitness centres, yoga, etc., will attract a GST rate of 5% without ITC. These services attracted 18% GST earlier.
All dairy milk, other than UHT milk, was already exempt from GST. Hence, UHT milk has been exempted to provide the same tax treatment to similar goods. Plant-based milk drinks, except soya milk drinks, attracted 18% GST while soya milk drinks attracted 12% GST. The GST rate on plant-based milk drinks and soya milk drinks has now been reduced to 5%.