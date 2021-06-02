MUMBAI: The new round of sovereign-backed loans under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) will help boost healthcare infrastructure, mainly oxygen availability, in smaller cities and the hinterland, rating agency Crisil said on Wednesday.

More sectors have been brought under the scheme’s ambit, some eligibility criteria have been relaxed, and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have been allowed to avail of loans for longer tenures. Around Rs2.54 trillion of loans have been sanctioned under the previous three versions of the scheme as of mid-May.

The revised scheme has included the civil aviation sector – airlines and airport operators – and also eased eligibility criteria for companies in the hospitality, travel and tourism, and leisure, and sports sectors.

“All these have been hit hard by the second wave. In the current quarter, these sectors are expected to see a demand contraction of over 30% sequentially. Moreover, except for airport operators, many companies in the other stipulated sectors of the scheme have high leverage, which constrain their ability to withstand unexpected demand contraction," it said.

The average leverage of Crisil-rated companies in these sectors is estimated to be more than 2.5 times versus 1.5 times for the aggregate corporate sector portfolio as on 31 March. Thus, the longer tenure of credit of six years, including a two-year principal moratorium under the scheme, will support liquidity in the current volatile business environment, the rating agency said.

“The civil aviation sector, in particular, has been severely dented by the current embargo on international flights and very weak domestic demand. Passenger traffic is expected to more than halve this quarter sequentially. It will take at least two quarters for demand to recover to January-March 2021 levels," said Subodh Rai, chief ratings officer, Crisil Ratings.

The move to include civil aviation in the scheme will provide the sector much-needed liquidity support amid materially constrained cash generation ability due to several localized lockdowns, added Rai.

