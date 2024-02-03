New I-T regime needs stability: CBDT chair

“The direction of the tax regime is towards one that is free of exemptions and deductions. So (offering) any more deductions or exemptions will not be aligned to that intent. A standard deduction (of ₹50,000) is already granted under the new personal income tax regime. Last year, the extent of rebate has also been increased under the new personal tax regime. Now, let us wait. When individuals file their tax returns in July, we will know how many are in the new tax regime, which is the default option, and how many opt to switch to the old regime," Gupta said in the post-budget interview.

