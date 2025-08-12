New Income-Tax Bill 2025: Nirmala Sitharaman says no new rate is being introduced, govt simplifying tax laws

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 12 told the Rajya Sabha that the new income tax bill, aims to “make language simple”, adding that “no new rate is being introduced”.

“New income tax law aims to make language simple; no new rate is being introduced. The Narendra Modi government is simplifying tax laws to make compliance easy,” she added.

Nirmala Sitharaman added that since some parts of existing IT Act have become outdated, a new legislation is needed. “Drafting the new Income Tax law involved 75,000 person hours,” she added.

She also expressed gratitude to the Select Committee of Parliament, which scrutinised the bill.

Nirmala Sitharaman blames opposition parties for no debate Further, the finance minister also slammed the opposition parties for not participating in discussion on important bills like income tax legislation. “I am shocked that the Opposition doesn't want to participate. Opposition parties had agreed in the Business Advisory Committee to 16 hours of debate each in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the Income Tax Bill,” she said.

Notably, the Upper House of Parliament was adjourned till 2 pm after the opposition raised objections and protested in the Bihar SIT row, which alleges large-scale voter deletion. Opposition parties staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha, as they did in the Lok Sabha on August 11.

Parliament passes new Income Tax Bill Two money bills — The Income Tax Bill, 2025, and The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025 — were introduced in the Rajya Sabha by Sitharaman, and the Upper House returned the legislation with a voice vote to the Lower House.

Meanwhile, on August 12, the finance ministry also notified a corrigendum to the Income Tax Bill, which clarifies 3 per cent interest on short payment of advance tax, aligning the particular clause with the existing provisions in the Income Tax Act, 1961.