New Income Tax Bill cleared by Parliament, awaits President's nod

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Income Tax Bill, 2025, a day after the Lok Sabha cleared it, paving the way to replace the previous six-decade-old law.

It now awaits President Droupadi Murmu’s assent. Once signed, the new law will come into effect from 1 April 2026.

The Bill is the revised version of the previously introduced Income Tax Bill 2025, which was withdrawn to address various anomalies, inconsistencies, and drafting errors. It will replace the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Speaking at the Rajya Sabha on the revised Bill, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the new law, first announced in the July 2024 budget, is designed to be concise, lucid, and taxpayer-friendly, eliminating outdated provisions and simplifying compliance without altering tax rates.

She said that over the decades, the 1961 Act had become unwieldy due to multiple additions such as tax deducted at source (TDS), minimum alternate tax (MAT), transfer pricing rules, and various dispute resolution mechanisms. These made it difficult for ordinary taxpayers to navigate, and also made the law prone to multiple interpretations and avoidable litigation.

The new Bill reduces the number of sections from 819 to 536, chapters from 47 to 23, and cuts the text length by half, from over 5.1 lakh words to 2.6 lakh, Sitharaman said that for the first time, 39 tables and 40 formulae have been introduced to replace dense text, making the law easier for taxpayers to understand and navigate.

“The income tax department worked very earnestly and repeatedly went through for any overlaps or errors in the language and kept itself constantly up reviewing and correcting, reiterating and so on,” Sitharaman said.

A 31-member Parliamentary Select Committee examined the Bill in detail, holding 36 meetings, consulting stakeholders nationwide, and processing 334 memoranda. The panel made 566 recommendations, of which 370 were accepted as originally proposed by the government.

Sitharaman emphasised that no new tax rates are contained in the Bill, and rate or slab revisions will continue to be made through the annual Finance Bill.

She added that the government’s standing commitment since 2019 remains not to increase the tax burden, citing the exemption for incomes up to ₹12 lakh a year.

The government aims to implement the law from 1 April 2026, with IT systems being updated and SOPs, FAQs, and a guidance memorandum planned to help taxpayers transition smoothly.

The finance minister also moved the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, making four urgent changes to the 1961 Act.

These included tax exemptions for specified sovereign wealth and pension funds investing in infrastructure, abatement of block assessment cases, clarification on the ₹75,000 standard deduction, and harmonization of pension product deductions, noting that these provisions have also been incorporated into the new Bill.