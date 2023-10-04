New industrial policies will not help economic stability

Target practice

That legitimate goal should lead to narrow, targeted restrictions on what is genuinely dual-use technology. In practice it is producing a free-for-all of industrial policy and protectionism. Politicians have adopted such a capacious set of goals for the new economic paradigm that, as a consequence, supply chains are likely to become less, not more, resilient. Growth in productivity and gdp is, on balance, likely to slow. Poor countries will not be able to match the industrial-policy fiscal power of richer places. Excluded from global supply chains, they will grow more slowly and so will take longer to reduce poverty. It is also risky to presume that Western efforts to “decouple" or “derisk" from China are going to make China behave more co-operatively.