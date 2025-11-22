New Labour Codes: What’s in it for you — what women, fixed-term workers, IT employees should know

The Central government announced a major overhaul of labour laws in recent decades on Friday, November 21, by consolidating 29 laws into four codes. For both employers and employees, these codes aim to promote clarity and simplification, thereby protecting their rights and facilitating ease of business.
Whether you're a fixed-term employee, contract worker, IT employee or woman worker, there's something for everyone. Here's what to expect from the recently introduced four labour codes.
