New lockdowns in Asia cast doubt on growth recoveries: Barclays

MUMBAI: As new variant of the deadly coronavirus begins to engulf Asian countries , economists remain concerned about the pace of economic recovery. Restrictions imposed to contain the spread pose renewed headwinds to growth in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations or Asean, while tech exports may keep North Asia relatively insulated amid vaccination rollouts which remain slow, global investment bank Barclays said.

Asia’s relative success at containing covid-19 in 2020 appears to have been undone by the spread of the delta variant, just as an economic recovery was starting to take hold across the region. Health costs are climbing, with more than 10,000 new infections and nearly 3,000 deaths reported across the eight countries on 21 July alone. Healthcare systems are under great strain. Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia appear to be the current hotspots, reporting the highest number of cases and deaths. In contrast, new cases are receding in India, the Philippines and Taiwan.

Restrictions of varying degrees have been imposed across the region. However, mobility indicators show a milder economic impact compared with the lockdowns imposed in 2020, possibly due to low levels of compliance despite very strict restrictions being imposed, particularly in Thailand and Indonesia, said Barclays.

According to Barclays, if new cases continue to surge, with deaths picking up in tandem, harsher lockdowns or more protracted periods of restrictions cannot be ruled out, which would imply headwinds to growth. This has already been seen in Singapore, despite relatively high level of vaccinations in the country.

Even as the spike in India is receding, the covid wave has moved eastwards, with Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Korea reporting record numbers of daily infections.

At the other end of the spectrum are Singapore and Taiwan; both were successful in managing their outbreaks last year, but saw new infections rising through April-May. While Taiwan has managed to flatten its curve, Singapore re-imposed mobility restrictions on 22 July to curb wider community transmissions from new clusters.

“The current trajectory of new covid -19 infections in Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia suggests that cases have yet to peak in these countries. The caseloads are particularly worrying as deaths as a proportion of cases are also increasing," said Barclays.

It added that the resurgence in covid infections has taken Asean countries back into lockdowns similar to those imposed last year. This can be seen as a setback, as governments have been trying to nurture economic recoveries.

Experience from India’s debilitating second wave has shown that cases of the delta variant may only start falling meaningfully after mobility falls substantially, either voluntarily or due to stringent restrictions, Barclays said.

Overall, Barclays expects the pace of vaccinations to pick-up from current rates in most countries, but still remain short of government targets.

“We acknowledge that these estimates could be subject to rapid changes, with governments continuously trying to secure more vaccine supply deals and get faster deliveries. Additionally, rapid adjustments by authorities to prescribed intervals between the two doses, mixing of vaccines, giving booster shots, could significantly alter our current timeline estimates," Barclays said.

