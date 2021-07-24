New lockdowns in Asia cast doubt on growth recoveries: Barclays

Asia’s relative success at containing covid-19 in 2020 appears to have been undone by the spread of the delta variant, just as an economic recovery was starting to take hold across the region. Health costs are climbing, with more than 10,000 new infections and nearly 3,000 deaths reported across the eight countries on 21 July alone. Healthcare systems are under great strain. Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia appear to be the current hotspots, reporting the highest number of cases and deaths. In contrast, new cases are receding in India, the Philippines and Taiwan.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}