New logistics cost index in the works to help with project formulation

India’s logistics sector is largely unorganized and fragmented, which is why the country’s logistics costs as per external estimates are as high as 14-15% of GDP, against 7-8% in developed nations such as the Singapore and the US, which leverage it to boost exports. The National Logistics Policy (NLP) launched in September aims to bring down logistics costs and address logistical challenges. The NLP aims to bring down India’s logistics cost to 8% in the next five years.