New project announcements off to weak start in Q1: Bank of Baroda

BENGALURU: Investment mood in India was subdued, with the fiscal first quarter (Q1 FY23) data pointing at a sharp drop in new project announcements compared to the previous quarter, according to a note by Bank of Baroda.
While the decline, the report said, was broad based, the sharpest drop was visible in the manufacturing sector. Project announcements in Q1 FY23, however, were higher than those in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
As per the CMIE capex data, new projects fell to ₹3.7 trillion in the first quarter of the current fiscal from ₹5.9 trillion in the last quarter of 2021-22. In the manufacturing sector, new project announcements inched down to ₹1.4 trillion in Q1 FY23 from ₹2.3 trillion in Q4 FY22.
“The drag down in manufacturing segment was largely led by machinery, which contributes a major share in GDP’s gross fixed capital formation. However, a quarterly comparison shows that new project announcements this quarter were higher than those in the comparable quarter of 2019, 2020 and 2021 which is comforting," said the Bank of Baroda note.
It pointed out that bank credit, however, showed a considerable pick-up in Q1 FY23, despite industry credit lagging, as per sectoral composition. “The major accretion in Q1 FY23 has happened in the personal loan segment. However, sectoral data is only for Apr’22 and May’22, and should be read with caution. Further, within industry only chemicals and infra (especially roads and power) have seen some accretion. So, the increase is not broad based within industry," it added.
It also said that borrowing data through the debt market was reflective of the fact that issuance in the corporate debt market slowed in the first quarter. “Also 66% of issuances were by companies in the financial services space. So, funding for infra projects has been minimal," it said.
While the central government has announced a larger capex programme for the year which will provide the initial impetus, for overall capital formation to increase, private investment has to pick up at a faster pace than is happening today. “This will hinge on improvement in capacity utilization across all sectors as well as interest in infrastructure which is limited today," as per the report.