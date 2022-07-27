New project announcements off to weak start in Q1: Bank of Baroda

It pointed out that bank credit, however, showed a considerable pick-up in Q1 FY23, despite industry credit lagging, as per sectoral composition. “The major accretion in Q1 FY23 has happened in the personal loan segment. However, sectoral data is only for Apr’22 and May’22, and should be read with caution. Further, within industry only chemicals and infra (especially roads and power) have seen some accretion. So, the increase is not broad based within industry," it added.