NEW DELHI : Centre is likely to come up the final framework for the new legislation to replace the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) Act in the next four to six months, said the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

Speaking to reporters post the Union Budget FY23, Goyal said that the government is in consultation with several stakeholders including states, industrial parks and SEZ developers. He added that an equalisation levy or tax may be introduced to assure a level playing field for other manufacturers outside SEZs in case of domestic supplies.

"So, it should take 4-6 months. We can come out with the final framework of the new law governing SEZs and industrial parks," he said.

In the budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Special Economic Zones Act will be replaced with a new legislation that will enable the states to become partners in ‘Development of Enterprise and Service Hubs’. This will cover all large existing and new industrial enclaves to optimally utilise available infrastructure and enhance competitiveness of exports.

The current SEZ Act was enacted in 2006 in a bid to create export hubs and boost domestic manufacturing.

Noting that optimal utilisation of SEZ infrastructure is an objective of the proposed move, he said the government is looking at utilising SEZs as "plug-and-play" industrial park ecosystem.

Talking of exports, he said that India's exports have been robust in the current financial year and is set to reach the $400 billion target for the current financial year.

During April-December 2021-22 exports rose by 48.85 per cent to $299.74 billion. Exports in December 2021 stood at $37.29 billion, higher by 37% on a year-on-year basis.

Speaking on demand side support for the economy, the increase in capital expenditure would in turn act as a demand booster.

Government has increased the capital expenditure for FY23 by 35.4% to ₹7.5 lakh crore, compared to ₹5.54 lakh crore, the budget estimate for FY22. The proposed outlay in 2022-23 will be 2.9 per cent of GDP.

