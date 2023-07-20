New stainless steel policy to target 5X jump in capacity2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 12:16 AM IST
A key objective of the policy is to reduce dependence on China for nickel, silicon and chromium, which are used to make stainless steel
NEW DELHI : The Union steel ministry has started industry consultations to frame India’s first stainless steel policy, an official aware of the matter said. The policy will aim to raise domestic capacity by nearly fivefold by 2047, from the current 6.6 million tonnes (mt) to 30 mt.
