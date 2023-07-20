NEW DELHI : The Union steel ministry has started industry consultations to frame India’s first stainless steel policy, an official aware of the matter said. The policy will aim to raise domestic capacity by nearly fivefold by 2047, from the current 6.6 million tonnes (mt) to 30 mt.

A key objective of the policy is to reduce dependence on China for nickel, silicon and chromium, which are used to make stainless steel. “We are totally dependent on a single country (China) for many of these raw materials required to manufacture stainless steel. The policy would look at ways to diversify its sourcing," the official cited above said on condition of anonymity.

In March, Jindal Stainless Ltd acquired a 49% stake in an Indonesian nickel smelter for about ₹1,300 crore to secure supplies. Sourcing such inputs from countries other than China and finding them within India are among the options being considered, the official cited above added. Indonesia is one of the largest nickel producers in the world.

Separately, the mines ministry is focusing on scouting for 30 minerals, including 17 rare earth elements and six platinum-group elements, given their economic importance and limited availability. Some of the minerals needed by the steel industry also figure in this list.

The policy is being formulated at the request of the stainless steel industry, which says its concerns are often left out since they differ from those of the carbon steel sector. “It (the policy on stainless steel) is encouraging and a step in the right direction for the sector since decisions like the export duty on steel and removal of countervailing duty have benefited the carbon steel sector but adversely impacted the stainless steel sector. This is mainly because there are no similarities in the processes of making stainless steel and carbon steel," said Rajamani Krishnamurti, president of the Indian Stainless Steel Development Association.

In 2017, India unveiled a steel policy to raise crude steel capacity from 122 mt in FY16 to 300 mt by FY31, and increase per capita steel consumption to 160kg from 61kg during the same period.

The stainless steel policy is being considered at a time the government is planning to build long-term infrastructure with significant use of the alloy. Crisil Research estimates stainless steel consumption to reach 13 mt by FY40 and 20 mt by FY47. Per capita consumption is also estimated to reach about 12kg by 2047 from 2.5kg now.

The industry expects the Railways to account for a big chunk of demand. The demand from Railways is expected to more than triple by FY25 and constitute 25% of the incremental demand for the metal between FY23 and FY25. The Union budget has doubled the amount earmarked for manufacturing railway coaches to `47,500 crore for FY24.

Another sector expected to contribute to stainless steel demand is renewable energy, including solar and wind power plants.

JINDAL STAINLESS More Information