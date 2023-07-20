New stainless steel policy to target 5X jump in capacity

The policy is being formulated at the request of the stainless steel industry, which says its concerns are often left out since they differ from those of the carbon steel sector. “It (the policy on stainless steel) is encouraging and a step in the right direction for the sector since decisions like the export duty on steel and removal of countervailing duty have benefited the carbon steel sector but adversely impacted the stainless steel sector. This is mainly because there are no similarities in the processes of making stainless steel and carbon steel," said Rajamani Krishnamurti, president of the Indian Stainless Steel Development Association.