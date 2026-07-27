New US tariffs: India gets a relative advantage, but for how long?

Pragya Srivastava
3 min read27 Jul 2026, 03:27 PM IST
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The new tariffs came at a time when India’s exports to the US had begun recovering after the US Supreme Court scrapped tariffs announced last year.(Bloomberg)
Summary
The US hit India with 10% tariffs following forced-labour probes. While offering an edge over competitors, textile exclusions and pending capacity reviews pose future risks.

Last week the US announced new tariffs on 60 countries, including India, following an investigation into forced labour practices. At 10%, India has received a competitive advantage over some of its peers. The US announced a phased escalation plan for generic drugs, saying they will remain tariff-free for two years before rates are raised to 100% from August 2028 and to 200% from 2029. The new tariffs came at a time when India’s exports to the US had begun recovering after the US Supreme Court struck down some of the tariffs announced last year. While the fresh tariffs may not hurt India’s prospects immediately, the old headwinds remain.

Competitive advantage

Under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows the US government to investigate and retaliate against foreign trade practices deemed unfair, the Donald Trump administration imposed a two-tiered tariff structure on 60 trading partners: 19 face 10% tariffs and the remaining 41 face 12.5%. While India got the lower 10% structure, many of its competitors including China and Vietnam were in the higher slab, giving the country a competitive advantage.

However, according to a report by Emkay, “the devil lies in the details”. India’s textile and apparel industry did not receive tariff-rate quota (TRQ) exemptions, while countries such as Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Malaysia did. Hence, while the tariff burden remains at 10%, "there will be a relative loss of competitiveness for Indian textile exporters vs key competitors,” the report noted. TRQ quotas exemption allows importers to bring in specified quantities of goods at a lower or zero duty rate during a designated period.

Also Read | US tariff talks, West Asia tensions cloud outlook for Indian textile exporters

Textile exports were a large part of India’s shipments to the US in the pre-tariffs era, accounting for about 13-14 of total shipments. After the Liberation Day tariffs, textile exporters took a hit, with the share dropping to 8-9%.

On the rebound

After facing flip-flops on tariffs, which were as high as 50% at one point, India got a reprieve after the rate was cut to 18% following the interim trade deal with the US. The US Supreme Court ruling striking down all tariffs marked a turnaround for India. As per Emkay’s analysis, India’s export growth to the US on a three-month moving average had slumped deep into the negative in October 2025, after 50% tariffs kicked in from the previous month. After the tariff was struck down, the growth rate began improving and is now heading towards positive territory.

While this trajectory is expected to continue and India may marginally benefit from lower tariffs, any marked change in exports is unlikely, the report noted.

More headwinds

India may be at an advantage now, notwithstanding the loss of exemption for the textile industry, but more tariffs loom ahead. The US is yet to announce its decision on the investigation into 16 major economies including India, China and Japan, examining structural excess manufacturing capacity and overproduction. The probe focuses on critical sectors such as steel, aluminium, chemicals, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and automotive components.

Also Read | India's solar export boom collapses as US tariffs bite

For India, the inquiry will evaluate whether domestic production subsidies and trade barriers unfairly distort trade with the US. With an expected tariff rate of 10–12.5%, which will be stacked on top of the current ones, overall tariffs could increase to at least 20%. However, since many of India’s competitors are also on the list, India may not face a disproportionate disadvantage.

“With the forced-labour investigation now concluded, attention shifts to resolving the remaining Section 301 review on excess capacity”, said Radhika Piplani, chief economist at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, adding that a successful conclusion of the India-US deal, expected in the next 3-4 months, could protect India from fresh action.

Also Read | How India’s shrimp exports defied US tariff blow and diversified to new markets

About the Author

Pragya Srivastava

Pragya is the Editor of Plain Facts, the specialized data journalism vertical at Mint, where she leads a team dedicated to uncovering the stories hidden within complex datasets. Since taking the helm of the section in 2025, she has leveraged over a decade of journalistic expertise to bridge the gap between abstract numbers and storytelling.<br><br>Pragya has distinguished herself through rigorous data work on India’s most critical economic and social indicators in the last eight years. Her portfolio includes deep dives into the complexities of India’s GDP calculations, nuanced critiques of government datasets and surveys, and in-depth analysis of the Time-Use Survey. The latter notably highlighted the profound ways in which marriage reshapes the lives and labour of Indian women.<br><br>Pragya started her journey as a copy editor and a reporter at the Press Trust of India (PTI) in 2016. Her interest in data analysis led her to The Financial Express and Cogencis, where she got opportunities to examine India's public statistics through a rigorous lens. This was further cemented when she joined Plain Facts in 2021. She maintains that while data and charts drive the narrative, they must remain anchored in rigorous journalism—providing the essential context and relevance needed to influence both public policy and everyday lives.

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