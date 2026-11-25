New Delhi: The US on Wednesday proposed a fresh round of tariffs on India, China and a dozen other countries following an investigation into manufacturing policies and market access barriers in these economies that it said hurt American commerce, complicating efforts to reach an early trade deal with New Delhi.

India faces an additional tariff of up to 25%, which can come down to 17% if both sides sign the proposed trade deal, the US Trade Representative said. The US is India’s largest export market, accounting for shipments of goods worth more than $87 billion in the fiscal year through March 2026. This was a fifth of New Delhi’s total merchandise exports in FY26.

India has said it’s willing to sign a mutually beneficial trade deal if it gets a comparative advantage over competitors in the US market.

The US has alleged that the targeted economies provide financial and policy support to their domestic industries, prompting manufacturers to produce more than their local markets can absorb. This surplus, the US has claimed after concluding the probe under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, is then sold on the cheap in overseas markets, outcompeting American companies. This section empowers the USTR to investigate if unjustifiable acts, policies, or practices followed by foreign governments are burdening or restricting US commerce.

In a statement issued late on Wednesday, India reiterated that it doesn’t have any structural overcapacity in any sector, and that it engaged constructively throughout the US investigation.

“Government of India has taken note of the Notice of Determination and Request for Comments issued by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) in the Section 301 Investigation concerning Acts, Policies, and Practices of 14 economies, including India, relating to Structural Excess Capacity and Production in Manufacturing Sectors. The Notice is currently under examination,” the commerce and industry ministry said in the statement.

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Under the USTR proposal, Indian imports face a 17% tariff if a trade pact is finalized—offering just a 1% edge over Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand (18% deal rate) and a 3% edge over Vietnam and China (20% deal rate)—while rising up to 25% without a deal, alongside the risk that an adverse USTR ruling could bring further duties or import quotas, said Ajay Srivastava, founder of think-tank Global Trade Research Initiative.

“India and the United States are engaged in negotiations for a Bilateral Trade Agreement. It has been India’s position that any trade-related concerns should be addressed within the framework of these negotiations. Government of India remains committed to working closely with the United States towards the early conclusion of the India-U.S. Bilateral Trade Agreement, as announced on 2nd February 2026 and in accordance with the Joint Statement issued on 7th February 2026,” the commerce ministry said.

Srivastava said the proposed duties will be over and above the usual most-favoured nation tariff that currently applies to Indian goods in the US, but includes a 10% punitive tariff imposed earlier this year after a similar Section 301 probe over the alleged use of forced labour in India’s exported products.

Indian experts said final negotiations on the trade deal are going to be complicated now.

“Countries negotiate deals to lend predictability and transparency to the trade regime. What is the guarantee that the US under Donald Trump won’t raise this additional tariff further once the trade deal is signed?” asked Biswajit Dhar, economist and former professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

They said the American claim of India’s excess manufacturing capacity putting a burden on the US commerce goes against the fact that the share of manufacturing in the country’s economy has, in fact, fallen in recent years to less than 15%. India has been seeking to raise the share to 25% of its GDP for decades now without success.

“Washington’s new Section 301 excess-capacity tariffs are a coercive bait for one-sided trade deals,” said Srivastava. He also highlighted the looming threat of up to 100% Lindsay Graham tariffs on India for Russian oil purchases, although the country has obtained a temporary waiver.

“The Trade Representative proposes that appropriate action to obtain the elimination of the acts, policies, and practices would include applying tariffs of up to 25% on all goods of India, net of existing Section 301 tariffs, with exemptions for certain goods,” the USTR said.

“The Trade Representative further proposes to consider whether the additional duties applied should be adjusted to account for, among others, duties applied under other, existing Section 301 actions; duties applied under other, existing Section 232 actions, or were India to reach an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade with the United States that is responsive to the determinations in this investigation into the acts, policies, and practices of India, a tariff rate of 17%,” the USTR said.

The determination does not mean that the proposed additional tariffs have already come into effect. The USTR is seeking public comments on the investigation, which are due by 5 January 2027. Interested parties seeking to appear at the hearings must also submit requests, along with a summary of their testimony, by the same date. Hearings on the proposed actions are scheduled for 25 January 2027, continuing as appropriate.

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For India, the investigation under section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 flags potential excess capacity or export surpluses across seven sectors, such as solar modules, petrochemicals, steel, textiles, health-related goods, construction materials, and automotive products.

Current tariff structure Indian exports to the US currently face an uneven tariff regime. About 55% of shipments, including engineering goods, textiles and garments, and gems and jewellery, attract the usual most-favoured-nation (MFN) duties, along with a punitive tariff of 10% imposed over the alleged use of forced labour in exported goods following another section 301 investigation by the USTR. In textiles and garments, US MFN duties can go up to 32%. For most gems and jewellery, they range between 5.5% and 6%.

Another 35-40% of goods, including smartphones, pharmaceuticals and certain farm products, are exempt from the levy. Steel and aluminium exports, however, face a much higher tariff of 50%.

The proposed tariffs would be imposed net of existing Section 301 duties, with exemptions for certain goods. The USTR has also proposed considering whether the additional duties should be adjusted to a rate of 17% if India reaches an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade with the US that is responsive to the findings of the investigation.

Affected economies and tariffs India is among 14 economies against which US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has made determinations under Section 301. The other economies are China, the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Bangladesh and Japan. The USTR has not made determinations with respect to Mexico and Norway at this time.

As per the USTR proposal, China faces up to 40% (or a 20% deal rate stacked on 2018 Section 301 tariffs), Vietnam faces up to 35% (or 20% with a deal) and Bangladesh up to 20% (or an 18% deal rate). Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand face up to 25% (or an 18% deal rate), South Korea and Taiwan up to 25% (or 15% net of the usual most-favoured nation tariffs), the EU, Japan, and Switzerland up to 20% (or 15% net of MFN) and Singapore up to 20% (or a 10% deal rate).

In its findings on India, the USTR identified five areas of concern: industrial plans to expand manufacturing, inadequate labour protections, financial repression policies, sustained market access barriers, and failure to address global excess capacity and production, including through imports and foreign direct investment from non-market economies.