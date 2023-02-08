New White House wage data show slowing pressure on ‘supercore’ inflation

To remedy that gap, CEA economists constructed a wage series tracking only wages that go into “supercore" prices. By this measure, supercore wage growth for nonmanagement workers has ebbed significantly in the past year, from 8% on a 12-month basis last March to 5.2% in January, the CEA calculates. That is much steeper than the drop in wage growth for all private-sector workers from 5.9% to 4.4%, in the same period, and for nonmanagement workers, from 7% to 5.1%.