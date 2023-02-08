New White House wage data show slowing pressure on ‘supercore’ inflation
The narrowed gauge tracks only wages linked to services excluding housing, food and energy
New White House wage figures suggest labor-cost pressures are easing in the parts of the economy where the Federal Reserve is most concerned about inflation.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said recently he is analyzing inflation pressures by focusing on prices for services other than housing, which includes things such as haircuts, dining out and visits to the dentist. That excludes prices for goods, food, energy and housing, the categories most distorted by the pandemic.
Some economists have dubbed this narrower measure “supercore," to distinguish it from core inflation, which excludes just food and energy. In December, annual supercore inflation was running at about 4%, below overall inflation of 5% but still double the Fed’s 2% target. That is according to the price index of personal-consumption expenditures, the inflation gauge that the Fed prefers to the better-known consumer-price index.
Mr. Powell has said wages are the main driver of this underlying inflation measure because labor is usually the biggest cost for these services. He is worried that the unbalanced labor market—with the demand for workers well above the supply—will keep driving pay higher, keeping inflation too high.
“Some surmise that the tight labor market may be playing a meaningful role in this part of inflation," the White House Council of Economic Advisers wrote in a blog post published Wednesday. But the wage data published by the Labor Department aren’t suited to tracking labor costs in just these sectors, the blog post said. Its monthly hourly wage figures are distorted by shifts in hiring between low- and high-wage sectors, and its quarterly employment-cost index is too broad.
To remedy that gap, CEA economists constructed a wage series tracking only wages that go into “supercore" prices. By this measure, supercore wage growth for nonmanagement workers has ebbed significantly in the past year, from 8% on a 12-month basis last March to 5.2% in January, the CEA calculates. That is much steeper than the drop in wage growth for all private-sector workers from 5.9% to 4.4%, in the same period, and for nonmanagement workers, from 7% to 5.1%.
The drop is even sharper looking at shorter periods. According to the CEA’s measure, such wages were growing at 9.7%, annualized, in the three months ended October 2021. By January, growth had slowed to 4%, below that for all private-sector workers, at 4.6%, and private production workers, at 4.4%, in the same period.
It suggests wage pressure was most intense through 2021 as the economy reopened from Covid-related lockdowns and when federal and monetary stimulus were at their maximum. As demand patterns have normalized, people returned to work and stimulus faded, wage pressures have ebbed, despite falling unemployment and low vacancies.
In keeping with White House policy, the CEA didn’t comment on the implications of its work for Fed policy. Nonetheless, the deceleration it identifies could be significant for the path for interest rates.
The central bank is seeking to slow economic growth to restrain inflation, which has eased recently after hitting a 40-year high last year. Fed officials have raised their benchmark federal-funds rate by 4.5 percentage points over the past 12 months, the fastest pace since the 1980s.
According to projections released after their policy meeting in December, most Fed officials thought then they would raise the rate to 5.1% this year, which would imply quarter-percentage-point rate increases at their next two meetings, in March and May.
“We think we’re going to have to do further [rate] increases, and we think we’ll have to hold policy at a restrictive level for some time," Mr. Powell said Tuesday during a moderated discussion before the Economic Club of Washington, D.C.
Wage growth of 4% is only modestly above what the Fed considers compatible with 2% inflation. That raises the prospect that inflation could eventually slow to acceptable levels without the Fed having to raise rates until unemployment rises sharply.
Still, the new data should be interpreted cautiously. The index excludes many sectors where labor costs will ultimately figure in overall inflation. Wage data is also frequently revised, and the trend can change direction from one month to the next.
CEA economist Ernie Tedeschi said in an interview the research didn’t take a view on whether labor costs were the main driver of inflation, only that the link should be studied using a wage measure that corresponds to the prices of interest. Still, CEA said in its blog post this new measure does a better job of predicting nonhousing services inflation than other wage measures.
Its series weights wages according to a sector’s contribution to nonhousing services, which comprise roughly a third of gross domestic product. Thus, hospitals, food services, doctors’ offices and nursing homes carry an especially high weight. Some service sectors such as pipeline and railway transport carry no weight, because those industries primarily deliver oil, gas and goods, none of which appear in supercore inflation. Manufacturing represents about 15% of private wages, but just 2.5% of this index, based on the contribution of manufactured goods to retailer profit margins.