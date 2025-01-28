New Zealand Filled-Jobs Recovery Points to Labor Market Revival

New Zealand filled jobs rose for a second straight month in December, adding to signs the labor market will recover in 2025 as lower interest rates encourage hiring.

The number of filled jobs rose 2,615 or 0.1% from November to 2.36 million, Statistics New Zealand said Tuesday in Wellington. Filled jobs increased a revised 0.2% in November, which was the first gain in eight months.

Filled jobs slumped by about 42,300 in the seven months through October as high interest rates tipped the economy into recession and hurt business confidence.

The Reserve Bank has been cutting interest rates since August, sparking a recovery in sentiment and lifting hiring intentions. The government is also seeking to drive an economic recovery by reducing red tape, attracting foreign investment and luring more tourists.

Employment data is typically a lagging indicator of the economy, and economists expect the jobless rate to rise through the first half of 2025 before starting to edge lower. The RBNZ expects unemployment will peak at 5.4% in the second quarter from 4.8% in the third quarter last year, before easing to 5.2% by year-end.

New Zealand firms are more optimistic about their own trading and a net 5% expected to hire more workers in the first quarter, according to a business opinion survey earlier this month. Still, job vacancy advertisements in December were 22% lower than a year earlier, Bank of New Zealand said in a report yesterday.

The economy shrank more than 2% in the six months through September. Economists expect only a modest rebound in the fourth quarter but a stronger pace of growth through 2025. The RBNZ has signaled it will cut the Official Cash Rate by 50 basis points to 3.75% at its next review on Feb. 19.

