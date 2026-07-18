The week in charts: Inflation heat, export shift, tracking services production

From retail inflation breaching the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target and India's export markets undergoing a shift amid war-led trade disruptions, to broad-based growth in the services sector, urban Indians adopting artificial intelligence but cautiously, and Spain returning to the Fifa World Cup final after 16 years with two of the youngest players ever to feature in the title clash—here are this week's news in numbers.
Kitchen cost
Retail inflation rose to 4.4% in June, breaching RBI's medium-term target of 4% for the first time since January 2025, data released by the statistics ministry on Monday showed. The increase was driven by higher food and fuel prices. Food inflation surged to 5.3%, up from 4.8% even before the impact of El Niño began. Many food items have seen a sharp surge in inflation since January 2026. Ginger recorded the sharpest rise, from -0.3% in January 2026 to 50.4% in June 2026. Garlic also saw deflation fading completely, from -53% at the beginning of the year to 17.9% in the last month. Similar reversals were seen across several other food items. Inflation is expected to remain elevated as food prices continue to face weather-related risks, while renewed tensions in West Asia could add further pressure to fuel prices.