The week in charts: Inflation heat, export shift, tracking services production

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As the world marked World AI Appreciation Day on Thursday, a new YouGov survey underscored how deeply artificial intelligence is becoming embedded in everyday life. A YouGov Survey of 1,004 urban Indians shows that AI has become a regular tool for finding information, with 60% of respondents using it at least once a day and another 23% several times a week. Daily usage is the highest among Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2012), at 67%, then falls to 52% among Gen X (1965-1980) and just 30% among baby boomers. Yet, widespread adoption has not displaced conventional search habits. More than a third (36%) said they turn to AI only after looking into other sources, while 27% use it as their starting point and 26% use it alongside other sources, suggesting that it remains a secondary source.