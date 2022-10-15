Next few months to be quite challenging for exports: FIEO president

NEW DELHI: The coming few months will be quite challenging for exports unless the geopolitical situation improves "drastically ", said Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) president A Sakthivel.
The statement comes after India's exports grew at the slowest pace in 19 months at 4.82% in September, with demand slowing in key economies amid a recessionary outlook and high inflation.
Key sectors including engineering, readymade garments, cotton yarn, and plastics and linoleum reported a decline in exports in September compared to the corresponding month last year.
"In the current situation, the focus should be on providing liquidity at competitive cost to the export sector and therefore, RBI may consider opening export credit refinance facility to banks so as to encourage them to lend to the export sector with refinancing from RBI at the repo rate," said Sakthivel.
He added that since the interest rates have moved upward and are now more than the pre-Covid level, there is a strong case to restore the interest equalization support to 5% and 3% respectively as existed prior to the Covid period.
He further said that growth in exports of electronic goods and gems and jewellery on a sustained basis is a good sign.
Electronic exports were up 72% to $2 bn in September. Readymade garments exports reported an 18.06% decline during the month.
Engineering goods, which account for a quarter of India’s total shipments, declined by 10.85% in September over the corresponding month last year at $8.39bn.
"Engineering goods exports contracted nearly 11% in September... reflecting primarily the slowdown in some advanced economies and Covid-related restrictions in China...In the last few months, engineering goods exports have shown downward trend. As a result of the above-mentioned global factors, the engineering goods sector may remain under pressure in the near term. The growth is, however, expected to revive thereafter," said EEPC India chairman Arun Garodia.
"The government should look into the request of the export sector for continuing with IGST exemption on freight on exports, which lapsed on 30 September, particularly as the freight rates are still at much elevated level and GST on such freight will affect the liquidity of the exporters, though refundable later," said Sakthivel.
The World Trade Organization last week estimated global trade growth to slow to 1% in 2023 from 3.5% in 2022 amid elevated global uncertainties.
The Union government expects India’s merchandise exports to touch $470bn in 2022-23, up from $422bn in the previous fiscal.
