Fri Jul 28 2023 15:51:28
Next round of India-UK talks in August; IPR, rules of origin, BIT to be taken up
New Delhi: As India and UK inch closer to signing a free trade agreement, both countries are set to take up contentious parts of the FTAs such as Intellectual property rights (IPR), rules of origin, Bilateral Investment Treaties (BIT) during the next round of talks in August, senior government official said on Friday. -

Talks on IPR are crucial as India is the world’s largest provider of generic drugs, accounting for a fifth of global supply. The low cost of generics mean they comprise about 70-80% of the domestic retail market and are crucial to the well-being of the aging Indian population. In contrast, the UK is one of the leading countries in life science innovation and is seeking a strong IPR protection.

Mint had earlier reported that India is unlikely to budge from its opposition to the provisions on regulatory data protection and patent extension in free trade talks with the EU and the UK. Regulatory data protection or data exclusivity have been among EU’s demands since 2013 but continues to be a red line for India.

A patent term extension allows secondary patenting or ‘evergreening’, a technique used by corporations to prevent the entry of generic competitors. Extension is typically sought for additional patents on the original drug, even flippant ‘modifications’ such as new dosages or combinations.

Many pharma companies are evergreen by making minor changes to their drugs just before the patent expires at 20 years.

During the last session India and UK managed to close matters related to auto and spirits completing 19 out of the 26 chapters, the official stated. Market access for these two items are among the UK’s strong offensive interests which saw lengthy discussions.

"We are very close and are trying to conclude the talks as early as possible. Remaining issues include IPRs, rules of origin and investment treaty. As far as rules of origin are concerned, we have agreed in principle but the modalities will be discussed including product specific rules (PSR)," the official stated.

The bilateral trade between the countries increased to $20.36 billion in 2022-23 from $17.5 billion in 2021-22. India's main exports to the U.K. are ready-made garments and textiles, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, petroleum and petrochemical products, transport equipment, spices, machinery and instruments, pharmaceuticals and marine products.

The main imports include precious and semi-precious stones, ores and metal scraps, engineering goods, professional instruments other than electronics, chemicals and machinery.

In the services sector, the U.K. is the largest market in Europe for Indian IT services. In the field of investment, the U.K. is one of the top investors in India. In 2022-23, India received $1.74 billion in foreign direct investment from the U.K. as against $1 billion in 2021-22.

During April 2000 and March 2023, investments stood at $33.9 billion. Under such pacts, two trading partners significantly reduce or eliminate customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them, besides easing norms to promote trade in services and investments.

Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 08:08 PM IST
