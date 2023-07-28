Next up: legal, bureaucracy and currency reforms’6 min read 28 Jul 2023, 12:30 AM IST
In an interview, Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council said maintaining macroeconomic stability and taking care of the bottom of the pyramid are the two key pillars of the government’s economic management strategy
NEW DELHI : Reforming India’s administrative machinery and the legal system, along with making the rupee a hard currency, widely accepted for global transactions, are top on the government’s next reform agenda, said Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council. In an interview, Sanyal said that maintaining macroeconomic stability and taking care of the bottom of the pyramid are the two key pillars of the government’s economic management strategy. Edited excerpts:
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×