Next up: legal, bureaucracy and currency reforms’

What is the government’s vision of the rupee as a global currency?

We are trying to systematically internationalize in the hope that the Indian rupee will be a hard currency in a decade’s time. Note that we are not trying to disturb the US dollar’s position as the world’s anchor currency; it will remain the anchor currency for the foreseeable future. There may be one global anchor currency, but there are many hard currencies like the Japanese yen, the British pound, the euro, China’s yuan and so on. The idea is to convert the Indian rupee into a hard currency. That is our limited objective, and we are taking all the systematic steps. We hope that once the Indian rupee has become a hard currency, it will also become a part of the IMF’s SDR (special drawing rights) basket and be held by others as foreign exchange reserves. In turn, this will lower India’s financing costs.