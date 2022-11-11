Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Economy / NFRA brings out norms for inspecting audit firms

NFRA brings out norms for inspecting audit firms

2 min read . 09:41 PM ISTGireesh Chandra Prasad
NFRA described the audit quality inspection guidelines as a step towards further improving the quality of audit profession.

  • NFRA said inspections are intended to identify areas and opportunities for improvement in the audit firm’s system of quality control

Audit regulator National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) on Friday brought out a set of guidelines for inspection of audit firms meant to check their audit quality and compliance with auditing standards.

NFRA said audit quality inspections would bring about systemic improvements in overall financial reporting framework in the country. Audit inspections are distinct from investigations. The former could form the basis for the latter.

The guidelines are on the lines of best practices followed by global audit regulators. The watchdog said that audit quality inspections are integral to the functioning of independent audit regulators, world-wide.

The International Forum for Independent Audit regulators (IFIAR), which comprises independent audit regulators from 54 countries, requires that audit regulators, should as a minimum, conduct recurring inspections of audit firms certifying financial statements of public interest entities in order to assess compliance with applicable professional standards, independence requirements and other rules, laws and regulations.

NFRA said inspections are intended to identify areas and opportunities for improvement in the audit firm’s system of quality control. Inspections will consist of firm-wide review of audit quality and individual file reviews to evaluate the level of compliance with applicable auditing standards and quality control policy and processes.

NFRA also clarified that inspections by nature, are distinct from investigations. However, in certain cases, test-check by the inspection teams may provide basis for enforcement or investigation under applicable provisions of law.

“Audit quality inspections will provide an opportunity for feedback and course correction to the audit firms and at the same time foster a greater mutual understanding of the policies and procedures that underlie audit quality management," NFRA stated.

Inspections are intended to bring about systemic improvements in overall financial reporting framework in the country, the watchdog said.

The regulator also said that in response to a consultation paper it had brought out in 2021, many had suggested onsite inspection of audit firms by NFRA to help inspection teams familiarize themselves with the ways of audit firms and also to enable the audit firms to comply with auditing standards.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

Gireesh has over 22 years of experience in business journalism covering diverse aspects of the economy, including finance, taxation, energy, aviation, corporate and bankruptcy laws, accounting and auditing.
