NFRA brings out norms for inspecting audit firms

NFRA brings out norms for inspecting audit firms2 min read . 09:41 PM IST
- NFRA said inspections are intended to identify areas and opportunities for improvement in the audit firm’s system of quality control
Audit regulator National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) on Friday brought out a set of guidelines for inspection of audit firms meant to check their audit quality and compliance with auditing standards.
Audit regulator National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) on Friday brought out a set of guidelines for inspection of audit firms meant to check their audit quality and compliance with auditing standards.
NFRA said audit quality inspections would bring about systemic improvements in overall financial reporting framework in the country. Audit inspections are distinct from investigations. The former could form the basis for the latter.
NFRA said audit quality inspections would bring about systemic improvements in overall financial reporting framework in the country. Audit inspections are distinct from investigations. The former could form the basis for the latter.
NFRA described the audit quality inspection guidelines as a step towards further improving the quality of audit profession.
The guidelines are on the lines of best practices followed by global audit regulators. The watchdog said that audit quality inspections are integral to the functioning of independent audit regulators, world-wide.
The International Forum for Independent Audit regulators (IFIAR), which comprises independent audit regulators from 54 countries, requires that audit regulators, should as a minimum, conduct recurring inspections of audit firms certifying financial statements of public interest entities in order to assess compliance with applicable professional standards, independence requirements and other rules, laws and regulations.
NFRA said inspections are intended to identify areas and opportunities for improvement in the audit firm’s system of quality control. Inspections will consist of firm-wide review of audit quality and individual file reviews to evaluate the level of compliance with applicable auditing standards and quality control policy and processes.
NFRA also clarified that inspections by nature, are distinct from investigations. However, in certain cases, test-check by the inspection teams may provide basis for enforcement or investigation under applicable provisions of law.
“Audit quality inspections will provide an opportunity for feedback and course correction to the audit firms and at the same time foster a greater mutual understanding of the policies and procedures that underlie audit quality management," NFRA stated.
Inspections are intended to bring about systemic improvements in overall financial reporting framework in the country, the watchdog said.
The regulator also said that in response to a consultation paper it had brought out in 2021, many had suggested onsite inspection of audit firms by NFRA to help inspection teams familiarize themselves with the ways of audit firms and also to enable the audit firms to comply with auditing standards.