NHAI sets up dedicated cell to review DPRs or highway projects

  • The cell will provide expert inputs, enable end-to-end monitoring of DPRs, and help bring uniformity in the DPR review mechanism, said the NHAI in a statement.

Subhash Narayan
First Published06:33 PM IST
The cell will have a dedicated team of around 40 professionals.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has set up a cell that will review detailed project reports (DPRs) to ensure the highest construction standards, cost effectiveness and timely completion of highway projects, the state-run highway developer said in a statement on Thursday. 

The cell will provide expert inputs, enable end-to-end monitoring of DPRs, and help bring uniformity in the DPR review mechanism, the statement added.

A DPR, which includes surveys, investigations and designs, is essential to the project implementation process.

The cell will help in finalizing various parameters for all highway components (highway and structures) as per Indian Road Congress—the apex body of highway engineers in the country—specifications and standards.

The cell will have a dedicated team of around 40 professionals consisting of principal DPR experts, domain experts for road safety, traffic, land acquisition, bridges, tunnels, geotechnical experts, senior highway experts and forest specialists.

These experts will help develop mechanisms and monitoring systems that will ensure uniform implementation of the reviewing process throughout the project lifecycle.

The team will also study bid documents and technical schedules related to national highway projects and will provide cost estimates based on design features. 

It will assist in planning of preconstruction activities and in incorporating the project with the Highway Information Model Software (HIMS). 

Officials from the cell will undertake site visits to evaluate proposals made by DPR/design consultants and suggest innovative practices to enhance quality output in the DPR, the statement added.

The cell will help prepare accurate reports that will enable the development of world-class national highways, the NHAI statement added.

