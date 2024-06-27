NHAI sets up dedicated cell to review DPRs or highway projects

NEW DELHI:The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has set up a cell that will review detailed project reports (DPRs) to ensure the highest construction standards, cost effectiveness and timely completion of highway projects, the state-run highway developer said in a statement on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The cell will provide expert inputs, enable end-to-end monitoring of DPRs, and help bring uniformity in the DPR review mechanism, the statement added.

A DPR, which includes surveys, investigations and designs, is essential to the project implementation process. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: A plan to trim NHAI's debt mountain is cooking The cell will help in finalizing various parameters for all highway components (highway and structures) as per Indian Road Congress—the apex body of highway engineers in the country—specifications and standards.

The cell will have a dedicated team of around 40 professionals consisting of principal DPR experts, domain experts for road safety, traffic, land acquisition, bridges, tunnels, geotechnical experts, senior highway experts and forest specialists.

These experts will help develop mechanisms and monitoring systems that will ensure uniform implementation of the reviewing process throughout the project lifecycle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: NHAI plans ₹ 1.5 tn award for 6,000 km The team will also study bid documents and technical schedules related to national highway projects and will provide cost estimates based on design features.

It will assist in planning of preconstruction activities and in incorporating the project with the Highway Information Model Software (HIMS).

Officials from the cell will undertake site visits to evaluate proposals made by DPR/design consultants and suggest innovative practices to enhance quality output in the DPR, the statement added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: For NHAI, the future is in InvITs The cell will help prepare accurate reports that will enable the development of world-class national highways, the NHAI statement added.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!