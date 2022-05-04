NHAI undertakes road development projects to improve connectivity with JNPT

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The upgradation and improvement of various national and state highways will be completed at a cost of ₹3,500 crore, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :
The National Highways Authority of India has undertaken upgradation and improvement of National Highway- 4B (new NH-348,548) and State Highway-54 (new NH-348A) at a cost of ₹3,500 crore, said Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways on Wednesday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
The National Highways Authority of India has undertaken upgradation and improvement of National Highway- 4B (new NH-348,548) and State Highway-54 (new NH-348A) at a cost of ₹3,500 crore, said Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways on Wednesday.
These highways will be upgraded through multiple road linkage projects, connecting JNPT (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust) with the hinterland road network.
These highways will be upgraded through multiple road linkage projects, connecting JNPT (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust) with the hinterland road network.
The minister said the projects, catering to huge traffic volumes of approximately 48 lakhs, will substantially reduce the travel time as well as vehicle operating cost.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“It will bolster the economic development of the region owing to growth of exports and connectivity with Navi Mumbai International Airport. The two grade separators at Karal Phata and Gavan Phata will also speed up lane interchange and connect the national and state roads," the Minister added.
Gadkari also said that guided by vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide enhanced connectivity between the ports and the domestic production and consumption centres across the country, the government is committed for port-led development through construction of world class road network.